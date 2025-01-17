Left Menu

Telangana's International Investment Initiative Takes Off

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leads a delegation on a dual-country tour, starting in Singapore and moving to Switzerland. The team aims to secure investments and build partnerships in infrastructure, green initiatives, tourism, IT parks, and more, engaging with Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy kicked off an ambitious two-nation tour aimed at attracting investments and partnerships, with Singapore as the first stop. Accompanied by senior officials, Reddy seeks collaboration opportunities in key sectors including green energy, infrastructure, and IT parks.

During the Singapore leg of the tour, Reddy met with Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister. Their discussions focused on developing long-term alliances across diverse sectors such as sustainable initiatives, tourism, education, and water management.

Following their successful engagements in Singapore, the delegation will proceed to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum meeting slated for January 20-22, presenting further opportunities to position Telangana as a prime investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

