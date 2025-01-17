Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives on Pune-Nashik Highway
At least nine people were killed in a tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway when a tempo struck a minivan, causing it to crash into a stationary bus. The incident took place near Narayangaon around 10 am. Authorities are investigating to gather further details on the crash.
A tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway has claimed the lives of nine individuals. The chain reaction collision occurred when a tempo smashed into a minivan, causing it to crash into an empty bus parked on the roadside. The incident took place around 10 am near Narayangaon.
According to Pankaj Deshmukh, the superintendent of police for Pune Rural, the unfortunate accident led to the immediate death of all nine minivan occupants. Details regarding the exact circumstances surrounding this calamity are still being gathered by the authorities.
Initial reports indicate the minivan was heading towards Narayangaon at the time of the collision. Further investigations are underway to understand the cause and to prevent such incidents in the future.
