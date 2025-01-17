Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives on Pune-Nashik Highway

At least nine people were killed in a tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway when a tempo struck a minivan, causing it to crash into a stationary bus. The incident took place near Narayangaon around 10 am. Authorities are investigating to gather further details on the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:26 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Nine Lives on Pune-Nashik Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway has claimed the lives of nine individuals. The chain reaction collision occurred when a tempo smashed into a minivan, causing it to crash into an empty bus parked on the roadside. The incident took place around 10 am near Narayangaon.

According to Pankaj Deshmukh, the superintendent of police for Pune Rural, the unfortunate accident led to the immediate death of all nine minivan occupants. Details regarding the exact circumstances surrounding this calamity are still being gathered by the authorities.

Initial reports indicate the minivan was heading towards Narayangaon at the time of the collision. Further investigations are underway to understand the cause and to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025