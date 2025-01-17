Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Youngsters

Two young men died and a third person was severely injured in a motorcycle-car collision in Thottakadu, near Vaikom. Nidheesh, 35, and Akshay, 19, were identified as the deceased. The incident occurred at 10:30 PM on Thursday, and the injured is receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:29 IST
In a tragic event, two young men lost their lives while another was critically injured following a motorcycle and car collision in Thottakadu, Vaikom. The incident unfolded late Thursday night.

The victims were identified as Nidheesh, aged 35 from Kudavechoor, and Akshay, 19 from Poochakkal. Authorities stated that the motorcycle collided with a car traveling towards Vechoor from Ernakulam.

Sadly, Nidheesh and Akshay died instantly, while the third passenger is receiving treatment at a private hospital. The bodies have been moved to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

