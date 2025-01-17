Left Menu

Sharp Decline in China's Foreign Direct Investment

China's foreign direct investment plummeted to 826.3 billion yuan in 2024, marking a significant 27.1% year-over-year decline. The drop was slightly smaller than the January-November period's decrease but notably higher than 2023's 8% dip. The trend reflects broader economic challenges facing the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:46 IST
Sharp Decline in China's Foreign Direct Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has experienced a substantial decrease in foreign direct investment, totaling 826.3 billion yuan in 2024, according to data released by the Chinese commerce ministry on Friday.

The decline stands at 27.1% compared to the previous year, indicating deeper economic issues. This reduction, while slightly less severe than the 27.9% decrease seen in the January-November timeframe, surpasses the 8% decline recorded for the entirety of 2023.

This significant reduction in investment highlights ongoing challenges within the Chinese economy, with potential implications for global financial markets and international businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025