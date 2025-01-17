Sharp Decline in China's Foreign Direct Investment

China has experienced a substantial decrease in foreign direct investment, totaling 826.3 billion yuan in 2024, according to data released by the Chinese commerce ministry on Friday.

The decline stands at 27.1% compared to the previous year, indicating deeper economic issues. This reduction, while slightly less severe than the 27.9% decrease seen in the January-November timeframe, surpasses the 8% decline recorded for the entirety of 2023.

This significant reduction in investment highlights ongoing challenges within the Chinese economy, with potential implications for global financial markets and international businesses.

