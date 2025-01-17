Left Menu

India's Rise in the Global Mobility Supply Chain

India's presence in global mobility supply chains is growing due to its cost-effectiveness and quality focus. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted this at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, emphasizing India's role in innovation and sustainability within the mobility sector.

  • Country:
  • India

India's increasing role in global mobility supply chains was highlighted by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. He emphasized the country's cost-effectiveness and focus on product quality as key factors driving this upward trend.

The expo, currently the world's second-largest automotive showcase, is set to become the largest next year. It aims to attract international investors to India's expanding consumer market and business-friendly environment, serving as a platform for global partnerships.

Goyal pointed out that India's mobility sector is not only advancing in innovation and sustainability but also has a significant edge in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Encouraging first-time buyers to choose EVs is instrumental in reducing pollution and conserving foreign exchange.

