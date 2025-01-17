India's Rise in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
India's presence in global mobility supply chains is growing due to its cost-effectiveness and quality focus. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted this at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, emphasizing India's role in innovation and sustainability within the mobility sector.
India's increasing role in global mobility supply chains was highlighted by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. He emphasized the country's cost-effectiveness and focus on product quality as key factors driving this upward trend.
The expo, currently the world's second-largest automotive showcase, is set to become the largest next year. It aims to attract international investors to India's expanding consumer market and business-friendly environment, serving as a platform for global partnerships.
Goyal pointed out that India's mobility sector is not only advancing in innovation and sustainability but also has a significant edge in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Encouraging first-time buyers to choose EVs is instrumental in reducing pollution and conserving foreign exchange.
