Blaze Erupts on BEST Bus at Oshiwara Depot: No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out on a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus at the Oshiwara depot in Mumbai's western suburbs on Friday, according to an official. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The fire, believed to have been caused by overheating during maintenance, was quickly brought under control with the aid of a fire tender, which extinguished the flames within minutes. The vehicle involved was on a wet lease from a private operator, as stated by a transport authority spokesperson.

BEST operates a substantial fleet of approximately 3000 buses, including over 400 electric models, which serve more than 30 lakh passengers. Their services cover Mumbai and adjoining areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhaynder, primarily using single-decker buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)