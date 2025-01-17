Left Menu

India's Telecom Revolution: Empowering Citizens and Bridging Connectivity Gaps

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launches initiatives to boost telecom accessibility in India. Key features include the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App for telecom security, National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 to enhance rural connectivity, and Intra Circle Roaming for better user choice. These efforts aim to empower citizens and expand connectivity nationwide.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils citizen-centric telecom initiatives (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold stride towards enhancing telecommunications across India, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled a suite of initiatives on Friday aimed at bolstering accessibility, security, and user empowerment. The event saw the introduction of the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0, and the Intra Circle Roaming facility at DBN-funded 4G mobile sites.

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App promises users enhanced telecom security and empowerment. Addressing its launch, Minister Scindia remarked, "This initiative offers not just opportunities but assures a secure telecom environment for all," reinforcing that the app is crucial for maintaining network trustworthiness across Android and iOS platforms.

The app's standout features include "Chakshu" for reporting suspected fraud communications, enabling users to identify all mobile connections registered in their name, and providing the capability to block stolen handsets. Users can also verify handset authenticity, safeguarding their purchases.

Unveiling the vision document for NBM 2.0, Scindia highlighted its potential, building on the success of NBM 1.0's establishment of nearly 8 lakh towers. With broadband subscriptions shooting from 66 crore to 94 crore, NBM 2.0 targets connecting 1.7 lakh villages, ensuring comprehensive digital access with a minimum download speed of 100 Mbps in rural areas.

Crucial to bridging the telecom divide, Digital Bharat Nidhi (formerly USOF) has been pivotal in deploying mobile towers, although subscribers of other providers haven't uniformly benefitted. Introducing Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) at these sites is pivotal, with BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance collaborating to optimize infrastructure use, offering broader connectivity and customer choice across India's expanse.

