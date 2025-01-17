Former CM's Convoy Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A vehicle in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah collided with a cow on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday, according to law enforcement authorities.

The National Conference leader was en route from Delhi to Ajmer when the accident occurred near Bhandarej. No injuries resulted from the crash, the police confirmed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma stated that Abdullah's vehicle was unaffected by the incident and continued on its journey to Ajmer without interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)