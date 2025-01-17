Left Menu

Former CM's Convoy Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A vehicle in former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah's convoy hit a cow on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The incident occurred near Bhandarej as Abdullah traveled to Ajmer from Delhi. No injuries were reported, and Abdullah's journey continued unimpeded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:47 IST
Former CM's Convoy Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah collided with a cow on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday, according to law enforcement authorities.

The National Conference leader was en route from Delhi to Ajmer when the accident occurred near Bhandarej. No injuries resulted from the crash, the police confirmed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma stated that Abdullah's vehicle was unaffected by the incident and continued on its journey to Ajmer without interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025