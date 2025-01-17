Odisha Inks Pioneering Deals With Singapore for Growth Initiatives
The Odisha government has signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based organizations focusing on skill development, green energy, and industrial park development. Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praised Odisha's efforts in fostering innovation. Collaborations span sectors like IT, semiconductors, and renewable energy, aimed at boosting the region's economic landscape.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has secured future-forward growth by signing eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Singaporean organizations. Targeting skill development, green energy, and industrial park development, this strategic move reflects a blend of ambition and collaboration.
The agreements were cemented with the esteemed presence of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, alongside Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the World Skill Centre, triggering dialogues focused on Odisha's infrastructure and economic potential.
Key collaborations announced include advances in technical education and renewable energies, paving the way for diverse sectors such as information technology, electronics, and industrial development. These initiatives represent a robust stride in positioning Odisha as a nucleus for innovation, growth, and sustainability.
