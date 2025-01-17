Left Menu

Odisha Inks Pioneering Deals With Singapore for Growth Initiatives

The Odisha government has signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based organizations focusing on skill development, green energy, and industrial park development. Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praised Odisha's efforts in fostering innovation. Collaborations span sectors like IT, semiconductors, and renewable energy, aimed at boosting the region's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:10 IST
Odisha Inks Pioneering Deals With Singapore for Growth Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has secured future-forward growth by signing eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Singaporean organizations. Targeting skill development, green energy, and industrial park development, this strategic move reflects a blend of ambition and collaboration.

The agreements were cemented with the esteemed presence of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, alongside Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the World Skill Centre, triggering dialogues focused on Odisha's infrastructure and economic potential.

Key collaborations announced include advances in technical education and renewable energies, paving the way for diverse sectors such as information technology, electronics, and industrial development. These initiatives represent a robust stride in positioning Odisha as a nucleus for innovation, growth, and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025