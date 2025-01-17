Mumbai Marathon Spurs Special Train Services
To accommodate the Mumbai Marathon, Western and Central Railways will run special early morning suburban trains. Western Railway will operate three trains covering Virar, Borivali, and Churchgate routes, while Central Railway will run two services from Kalyan and Panvel to CSMT. These trains will halt at all stations.
Western Railway and Central Railway have announced special suburban train services to facilitate participants of the Mumbai Marathon scheduled for Sunday.
Central Railway will operate two early morning trains, one originating from Kalyan at 3 am set to reach CSMT by 4:30 am, and another starting at 3:10 am from Panvel, also arriving at CSMT by 4:30 am.
Meanwhile, Western Railway will run three special trains departing from Virar at 2:15 am, Borivali at 3:05 am, and Churchgate at 3:00 am, serving all stations on route. The routes of the full and half marathons cover the stretch between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bandra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
