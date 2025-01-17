Left Menu

Mumbai Marathon Spurs Special Train Services

To accommodate the Mumbai Marathon, Western and Central Railways will run special early morning suburban trains. Western Railway will operate three trains covering Virar, Borivali, and Churchgate routes, while Central Railway will run two services from Kalyan and Panvel to CSMT. These trains will halt at all stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:56 IST
Mumbai Marathon Spurs Special Train Services
  • Country:
  • India

Western Railway and Central Railway have announced special suburban train services to facilitate participants of the Mumbai Marathon scheduled for Sunday.

Central Railway will operate two early morning trains, one originating from Kalyan at 3 am set to reach CSMT by 4:30 am, and another starting at 3:10 am from Panvel, also arriving at CSMT by 4:30 am.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will run three special trains departing from Virar at 2:15 am, Borivali at 3:05 am, and Churchgate at 3:00 am, serving all stations on route. The routes of the full and half marathons cover the stretch between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bandra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025