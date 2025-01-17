Mumbai Marathon Spurs Special Train Services

Western Railway and Central Railway have announced special suburban train services to facilitate participants of the Mumbai Marathon scheduled for Sunday.

Central Railway will operate two early morning trains, one originating from Kalyan at 3 am set to reach CSMT by 4:30 am, and another starting at 3:10 am from Panvel, also arriving at CSMT by 4:30 am.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will run three special trains departing from Virar at 2:15 am, Borivali at 3:05 am, and Churchgate at 3:00 am, serving all stations on route. The routes of the full and half marathons cover the stretch between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bandra.

(With inputs from agencies.)