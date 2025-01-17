Tragic Collision on Pune-Nashik Highway Claims Nine Lives

In a devastating incident on the Pune-Nashik Highway, at least nine individuals lost their lives, including a five-year-old child, after a tempo collided with their minivan, leading it to crash into a stationary bus. This tragic event occurred near Narayangaon at around 9:30 am, according to police officials.

The collision was significant enough that all nine fatalities occurred on the spot, stated Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural. The police have identified the deceased and noted that eight others, who sustained minor to moderate injuries, are receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the tempo fled the scene.

Local authorities have registered a case against the unknown tempo driver and the bus driver under relevant acts, as the bus was parked hazardously. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis labeled the incident unfortunate and declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families. The local community expressed deep shock over the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)