Empowering Bihar: Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana's New Beneficiaries

The Bihar government has announced the selection of 8,584 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana, a scheme aimed at fostering entrepreneurship by providing financial aid up to Rs 10 lakh for budding businesses.

The selection, conducted by the Department of Industries, involved a computerized randomization process, with 7,153 applicants provisionally approved and 1,431 placed on a waiting list. The process is intended to boost self-employment opportunities for educated and unemployed youth in the state.

Key officials attending the announcement underscored the importance of the scheme in driving Bihar's economic progress. Financial support consists of a 50% grant and a 50% loan at a nominal interest rate, showing a commitment to making Bihar a catalyst for industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)