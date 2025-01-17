Empowering Bihar: Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana's New Beneficiaries
The Bihar government has selected 8,584 beneficiaries for the Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana, offering up to Rs 10 lakh for setting up businesses. This initiative, aimed at empowering youth and encouraging entrepreneurship, selected participants through a computerized randomization process and seeks to advance Bihar's economic development.
The Bihar government has announced the selection of 8,584 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana, a scheme aimed at fostering entrepreneurship by providing financial aid up to Rs 10 lakh for budding businesses.
The selection, conducted by the Department of Industries, involved a computerized randomization process, with 7,153 applicants provisionally approved and 1,431 placed on a waiting list. The process is intended to boost self-employment opportunities for educated and unemployed youth in the state.
Key officials attending the announcement underscored the importance of the scheme in driving Bihar's economic progress. Financial support consists of a 50% grant and a 50% loan at a nominal interest rate, showing a commitment to making Bihar a catalyst for industrial growth.
