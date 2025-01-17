Tragedy on Wheels: Driver's Suicide Sparks Investigations at HRTC
A driver at Himachal Road Transport Corporation, Sanjay Kumar, allegedly committed suicide citing harassment by management, but investigations revealed domestic issues at home. A viral video showed Kumar accusing a senior official of withholding his salary for months, though inquiries confirmed salary payments until December 2024.
A driver for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has reportedly committed suicide amid claims of harassment within his unit. Sanjay Kumar, working at the Dharampur unit, allegedly consumed poison amidst allegations of misconduct by local management.
Kumar previously took medical leave in November 2022 due to domestic violence. He had reported injuries from altercations with his wife and son, documented in a police report. His leave application dated January 7, 2025, reiterated the domestic issues affecting his work life.
An HRTC inquiry also uncovered previous disciplinary actions against Kumar for negligent driving and unsanctioned leave. Despite claims in a viral video about withheld salaries, the investigation confirmed payments were made through December 2024.
