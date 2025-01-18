India's Bold Move: Embracing Skills-Based Hiring Revolution

In a significant departure from traditional hiring practices, approximately 30% of Indian employers are steering towards skills-based recruitment by eliminating degree requirements, a rate notably higher than the global average of 19%, as reported by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its Jobs Report 2025. This transition reflects India's alignment with broader global labor market trends, underscored by a robust emphasis on technological innovation and diversity in hiring strategies.

According to the WEF, digital access, geopolitical challenges, and climate mitigation efforts will predominantly influence the future of India's job market by 2030. Indian companies are making substantial investments in emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, autonomous systems, and energy innovations, mirroring the global technological evolution.

The report highlights that Indian employers are poised for swifter adoption of certain technologies compared to their international counterparts. About 35% of Indian companies foresee that semiconductors and computing technologies will revolutionize their operations, with 21% predicting a similar impact from quantum and encryption technologies.

These technological shifts are expected to spur a high demand for roles like Big Data Specialists, AI and Machine Learning Experts, and Security Management Specialists—touted as the fastest-growing job sectors in India. Notably, 67% of Indian employers are leveraging diverse talent pools, significantly surpassing the global figure of 47%, to meet the surge in demand for specialized skills.

The report also emphasizes that digitalization, climate change initiatives, and escalating living costs will shape labor market transformations in Europe from 2025 to 2030. Talent shortages and skills gaps remain crucial challenges, with 54% of European employers expecting a decline in talent availability, a stark contrast to the global perspective. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)