Kiran Khawaja: Leading Fajar Realty to Global Recognition

Fajar Realty, a standout name in UAE's real estate arena, has etched its place among the elites under the dynamic leadership of CEO Kiran Khawaja. Her tenure has seen the company swiftly rise to prominence, earning both national and international accolades, a testament to its quality and excellence.

The recent Arabian Best of Best Awards recognized Kiran's efforts, awarding her company as the 'Best Real Estate Agency Value for Money.' This prestigious ceremony, hosted at The Westin Dubai Mina Hotel, celebrated top performers across various sectors, with Kiran being prominently acknowledged for her contributions.

Further cementing her stature, Kiran received the 'Best Real Estate Agent (Dubai) award for 2024-2025' from the International Property Awards. Her achievements have made waves in the UAE, spotlighting her as a leader who has reshaped real estate standards and inspired peers worldwide, further asserting Dubai's dominance in global trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)