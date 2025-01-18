Pioneering Future Trends: GCC Growth Summit 2025

The Economic Times is set to spearhead a dynamic discussion about Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India with its annual flagship conference, the GCC Growth Summit 2025. Scheduled for February 13, 2025, at Trident Hyderabad, the event will feature insights from over 45 GCC leaders.

The summit comes at a crucial time as India's GCC landscape diversifies into new sectors. Traditionally strong in banking, manufacturing, and engineering, recent growth includes global giants such as Chevron, Marriott, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Yum Brands entering the market.

This year's focus will be on service delivery, talent development, partnerships, and advanced digital capabilities, notably AI. Amit Kumar Gupta of ETB2B highlighted the summit as a platform for leaders to forge connections and explore growth, reinforcing India's status as a hub for global enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)