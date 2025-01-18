BMW Pursues Double-Digit Growth with EV Momentum in India

German luxury automotive giant BMW is projecting an ambitious double-digit sales growth for 2025, building on its record-breaking deliveries in India for 2024, as announced by the company's India Group President and CEO Vikram Pawah.

The carmaker anticipates a notable increase in its electric vehicle sales portfolio, which hit the significant milestone of 3,000 cumulative units in India last year. Pawah is confident in achieving a 15% share of total sales from EVs by 2025.

The launch of new models, including the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle and the locally-produced X3 SAV, aligns with BMW's strategic focus on expanding its market reach in India's competitive automotive landscape.

