BMW Pursues Double-Digit Growth with EV Momentum in India
BMW aims for double-digit sales growth in 2025, driven by robust performance and increased electric vehicle sales in India. The company reported record deliveries in 2024, with significant gains in luxury and electric segments. BMW's growing strategy and new launches indicate sustained growth.
- Country:
- India
German luxury automotive giant BMW is projecting an ambitious double-digit sales growth for 2025, building on its record-breaking deliveries in India for 2024, as announced by the company's India Group President and CEO Vikram Pawah.
The carmaker anticipates a notable increase in its electric vehicle sales portfolio, which hit the significant milestone of 3,000 cumulative units in India last year. Pawah is confident in achieving a 15% share of total sales from EVs by 2025.
The launch of new models, including the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle and the locally-produced X3 SAV, aligns with BMW's strategic focus on expanding its market reach in India's competitive automotive landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)