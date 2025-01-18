Left Menu

BMW Pursues Double-Digit Growth with EV Momentum in India

BMW aims for double-digit sales growth in 2025, driven by robust performance and increased electric vehicle sales in India. The company reported record deliveries in 2024, with significant gains in luxury and electric segments. BMW's growing strategy and new launches indicate sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:36 IST
BMW Pursues Double-Digit Growth with EV Momentum in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury automotive giant BMW is projecting an ambitious double-digit sales growth for 2025, building on its record-breaking deliveries in India for 2024, as announced by the company's India Group President and CEO Vikram Pawah.

The carmaker anticipates a notable increase in its electric vehicle sales portfolio, which hit the significant milestone of 3,000 cumulative units in India last year. Pawah is confident in achieving a 15% share of total sales from EVs by 2025.

The launch of new models, including the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle and the locally-produced X3 SAV, aligns with BMW's strategic focus on expanding its market reach in India's competitive automotive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025