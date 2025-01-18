Left Menu

Hyundai and TVS Join Forces to Pioneer Future Urban Mobility

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler concept models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in collaboration with TVS Motor Company. The partnership aims to redefine urban mobility in India by leveraging Hyundai's design, engineering, and technology expertise alongside TVS's manufacturing and marketing capabilities.

Updated: 18-01-2025 15:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Hyundai Motor Company has lifted the curtain on its latest electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler concept models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, taking place in the Indian capital. Partnering with TVS Motor Company, Hyundai aims to make a mark in the burgeoning last-mile mobility market in India, albeit with no binding agreements in place yet.

Executives from both companies expressed enthusiasm for the endeavor. SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President at Hyundai, noted the potential for local manufacturing of the three-wheeler with TVS, while also keeping an eye on global opportunities for the four-wheeler. TVS President Sharad Mishra underscored the joint effort to push the envelope in urban mobility, combining Hyundai's international clout with TVS's local expertise.

The futuristic vehicles sport innovative features such as angled windshields for better visibility and enhanced collision protection. Designed to navigate India's unique traffic landscapes, the concepts focus on human-centered engineering, promising a blend of style, safety, and functionality. The collaboration is geared towards rolling out these breakthroughs in alignment with the complex dynamics of India's urban transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

