Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Accident in Assam

A horrific incident unfolded in Assam’s Dima Hasao district when a school bus overturned, resulting in the tragic death of a Class-3 student on Saturday. The accident took place near the 19 KM area under the Umrangso police station when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Local authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority, confirmed that Dalimar Ronghangpi was killed immediately at the scene. Six other students faced severe injuries and were rushed to Ham Hospital in Hojai, while 16 students suffered minor wounds.

Emergency response teams and police quickly responded to the accident site. A detailed investigation is underway to uncover the accident’s causes. Officials are committed to implementing necessary measures to avert similar tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)