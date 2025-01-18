Left Menu

Pakistani-Chinese Trade Partnerships Surge in Medical Sector

Pakistani and Chinese companies have signed Memoranda of Understanding worth USD 250 million to enhance collaboration in the medical and surgical instrument sector. This agreement, signed during a B2B conference in Beijing, aims to attract more Chinese businesses to Pakistan, boosting the country's medical industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant boost to the medical and surgical instrument sector, Pakistani and Chinese firms have entered into agreements valued at approximately USD 250 million, as reported in media outlets on Saturday.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were formalized during the China-Pakistan B2B conference in Beijing, focusing specifically on the medical equipment industry. Radio Pakistan confirmed this development, highlighting an effort to draw further Chinese enterprise interest in the Pakistani market.

Pakistan's embassy in Beijing, in collaboration with the Board of Investment, confirmed the signing of three vital MoUs during the conference. The event facilitated over 80 Chinese companies and more than 20 Pakistani firms to explore mutual opportunities for partnerships and joint ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

