Global Spotlight on India's Economic Policies at Davos

The global interest in India's economic policies, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is evident as Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expresses on Sunday. He emphasized that these policies would be at the center of discussions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Leading the Indian delegation at the Forum, Vaishnaw noted that India's growth story, particularly its digital transformation and innovative digital architecture, draws significant attention from the international community. The discussions will dive deep into inclusive growth, infrastructure investment, and technology democratization.

In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive development, Vaishnaw pointed out India's strides in delivering essential services like bank accounts, tap water, and infrastructure to previously underserved populations. Alongside, prominent Indian and international leaders are set to discuss this transformative growth at the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)