Global Powerhouses Gear Up for WEF 2025: India Shines in Davos

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos is set to showcase India's 'unity in diversity' with an impressive delegation. Five state ministers, three chief ministers, and nearly 100 esteemed CEOs will represent India in this significant global gathering.

Key issues like economic resilience, technology democratization, and geopolitical tensions will dominate the discussions. The delegation, led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to highlight India's robust growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, Digital India initiative, and investment potential.

World leaders, including US President-elect Donald Trump and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will address the forum. With approximately 3,000 global leaders attending, the WEF 2025 is poised to foster cooperation in shaping a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)