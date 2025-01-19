Left Menu

Trump's New Crypto Coin: The Meme That Could Shake Politics

President-elect Donald Trump has launched a new cryptocurrency meme coin, significantly increasing its value by associating it with his brand. Promoted as a symbol of support rather than investment, the coin's valuation soared, sparking debates over potential influences and illustrating Trump's support for crypto-friendly policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:04 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has introduced a new cryptocurrency token that has rapidly increased in value just before his inauguration. Promoted as a symbol of support rather than an investment opportunity, this latest venture seems to mirror Trump's unconventional promotional methods, drawing comparisons to past attempts like branded bibles and gold sneakers.

The coin's wider implications are polarizing. While some crypto enthusiasts view the token as an emblem of support for crypto-friendly regulations opposed by the Biden administration, critics warn of the dangers. The accessible nature of the coins could allow for undue influence by special interests and foreign governments, overriding ethical boundaries.

Despite this, Trump's family business remains entangled in the venture's operations. CIC Digital manages the coin sales, controlling a significant portion of available currency. Meanwhile, Trump's broader ventures, such as Truth Social, defy traditional value norms thanks to staunch support, potentially raising both Trump's and the company's valuation amidst ongoing economic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

