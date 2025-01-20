Left Menu

Advantage Assam: A New Frontier for Korean Investments

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited South Korean industrialists to invest in Assam, emphasizing its strategic and policy advantages. During the 'Advantage Assam' roadshow, Sarma highlighted India’s economic growth and commitment to the Northeast, enticing investors with opportunities for business collaborations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:17 IST
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a strategic pitch to South Korean industrialists on Monday, promoting Assam's locational and policy advantages to attract new investments.

Addressing over 140 business leaders at the 'Advantage Assam' roadshow in Seoul, Sarma emphasized the region's strategic importance and the Indian government's focus on developing the Northeast. He highlighted Assam's access to India's rapidly growing market and invited Korean companies to collaborate with leading Indian industrial houses at the upcoming business summit.

Sarma's visit to South Korea is part of a broader initiative to lure international investors to the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' summit, with plans to also engage potential investors in Japan prior to the event, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in February.

