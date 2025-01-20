ICA India Illuminates Copper's Role at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 witnessed a vivid portrayal of copper's unmatched significance, courtesy of the International Copper Association India (ICA India). ICA India participated in the expo at Bharat Mandapam from January 17-22, under the theme 'Copper is Everywhere,' to highlight copper's transformative impact on modern mobility and sustainable innovation.

The exhibit showcased copper's crucial applications in electric vehicles (EVs), demonstrating its role in components like batteries, motors, and charging infrastructure. Visitors were presented with interactive displays spotlighting copper's versatility, from daily objects to cutting-edge clean energy solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as solar panels and wind turbines.

Prominent figures like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joined industry leaders at the ICA India stall, which emphasized the metal's role in India's economic and green energy transition. Abhishek Mohla from Hindalco Industries highlighted their readiness to cater to growing copper demands, underscoring the material's importance for both domestic and global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)