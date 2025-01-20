Andhra CM Naidu's Strategic Visit to Davos for WEF

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrived at Zurich Airport on Monday, ushering in his strategic visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and a delegation of officials, Naidu was warmly received by the Europe TDP Forum and the Indian diaspora at the airport.

Naidu's itinerary swiftly commenced with a scheduled meeting with prominent investors in Zurich. A surprise encounter at the airport with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led to discussions centered on cooperation and development programs for both Telugu-speaking states, focusing on attracting investments.

During his Davos journey, Naidu is set to advocate 'Brand Andhra Pradesh' as a prime investment destination. Key events include a 'Meet and Greet' at the Hyatt Hotel with Telugu industrialists, aiming to secure global investments by promoting the state's investor-friendly policies and industrial advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)