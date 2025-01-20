Andhra CM Naidu's Strategic Visit to Davos for WEF
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrives in Zurich to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, aiming to attract investments for the state. Meeting both investors and Telangana's CM A. Revanth Reddy, Naidu emphasizes Andhra Pradesh's business-friendly climate and strategic global ties.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrived at Zurich Airport on Monday, ushering in his strategic visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and a delegation of officials, Naidu was warmly received by the Europe TDP Forum and the Indian diaspora at the airport.
Naidu's itinerary swiftly commenced with a scheduled meeting with prominent investors in Zurich. A surprise encounter at the airport with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led to discussions centered on cooperation and development programs for both Telugu-speaking states, focusing on attracting investments.
During his Davos journey, Naidu is set to advocate 'Brand Andhra Pradesh' as a prime investment destination. Key events include a 'Meet and Greet' at the Hyatt Hotel with Telugu industrialists, aiming to secure global investments by promoting the state's investor-friendly policies and industrial advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soaring Investments Revitalize India's Housing Market
Indian Real Estate Soars with Record $6.5 Billion Institutional Investments in 2024
MobiKwik Reports Q2 Loss Amid Growth Investments
Odisha's Industrial Surge: Massive Investments and Job Creation
CCI Approves Acquisition of Majority Stake in Roop Automotives by CA Carob Investments