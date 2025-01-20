Glass Industry: Paving the Path to India's Economic Growth

The glass industry is poised to play a pivotal role in driving India's economic future, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He highlighted the importance of enhancing collaboration among academics, R&D centers, and private sectors during his address at the International Congress on Glass.

As part of his speech, the minister underlined the necessity of the recycling industry in contributing to sustainable manufacturing. He advocated for a unified theme across institutes to improve coordination and yield better results. Additionally, Singh called for campaigns to boost public awareness about the industry's societal contributions.

Singh noted the significance of the CSIR Innovation Complex in Mumbai for advancing India's startup ecosystem, which ranks third globally. The facility offers scientific infrastructure and support for startups and companies, enhancing the landscape for innovation and entrepreneurship.

