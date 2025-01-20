Left Menu

India Unites at Davos: A Show of Economic Diplomacy

Indian political leaders and state delegations converge in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. Pavilions represent states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, hosting union ministers and business leaders. The event highlights India's investment potential and commitment to global cooperation amid evolving technological landscapes.

Davos | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a display of collective economic diplomacy, Indian political leaders and state delegations have descended on the Swiss town of Davos for the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. Despite differing party affiliations, representatives from Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and more have cooperated to showcase their states' investment opportunities.

Strategically located pavilions on Promenade Street serve as networking hubs, hosting union ministers like Ashwini Vaishnaw and business leaders from industry bodies such as CII. Prominent companies like Tata group, Wipro, and Infosys further bolster India's presence, demonstrating the country's adaptability and innovation in the global market.

With Indian delicacies adding cultural flavor, the event promises critical discussions on technological advancements and global cooperation, as emphasized by Union Minister Chaudhary. The Indian delegation is poised to leverage the summit for fostering international collaborations essential for sustainable economic growth.

