Roquette's Bold Move: Acquisition of IFF's Pharma Solutions

Roquette Frères, a leading French producer of plant-based ingredients, is ushering in a significant strategic expansion by acquiring the pharma solutions business from International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF). This move is currently under review by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for regulatory approval.

The acquisition targets IFF's pharma solutions segment and parts of its Nourish business, aligning Roquette's position in pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on limited overlapping markets in India. Despite potential vertical linkages with IFF's materials, Roquette asserts the deal won't hinder competition due to existing market dynamics.

This acquisition is a part of Roquette's strategy to firmly establish itself in the global pharmaceutical excipients and ingredients sector and expands its footprint, especially in India. The deal, valued at up to USD 2.85 billion, is a testament to their growth ambitions as they secure IFF's business, which posted USD 1 billion in revenue in 2023.

