Maharashtra's Investment Drive Takes Center Stage at Davos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos on Monday. The discussion centered on topics such as green energy, electric vehicles, and recent industrial developments. Schwab offered his best wishes for Maharashtra's growth.

This meeting with Schwab is just the beginning of a series of strategic engagements scheduled for Fadnavis in Davos. Schwab had previously visited Mumbai during Ganeshotsav and participated in traditional celebrations at Fadnavis' residence, laying the groundwork for these discussions. The Maharashtra Pavilion, identified as Pavilion P73, is set to host various key events in the coming days, according to an official release.

The Pavilion is poised for significant meetings and the signing of numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) targeted at attracting considerable investments. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Fadnavis met Frank Jurgen Richter, President of Horasys, to discuss the potential of organizing a global business conference in Mumbai and establishing Horasys' headquarters there. Discussions stressed Maharashtra's leadership role in business innovation and investment.

The annual 2025 WEF meeting will convene in Davos from January 20-24, bringing leaders from government, business, and civil society together to shape an agenda for global betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)