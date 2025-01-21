India Eyes Global Food Basket Status Post-Davos

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan has expressed optimism about attracting new investments following discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During his visit, Paswan noted that investors view India not just as a burgeoning market but also as an opportunity to develop a comprehensive ecosystem.

Paswan, representing India at the global summit, emphasized the Indian government's ambition to transform the country into a global food basket. He shared the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that with abundant resources, India is well-equipped to support international demands. "We are keen on forming significant global collaborations and are hopeful of securing substantial investments in the sector," Paswan remarked.

The minister highlighted recent advancements in logistics and business facilitation within India, such as single-window clearances, which are enhancing the nation's appeal as an investment hub in the food processing industry. He concluded, "This platform allows us to voice our stance strongly and promote India's federal structure, which supports ease of business for international investors."

