Maharashtra Strengthens Global Economic Ties at Davos

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, convened with Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum, in Davos on Monday. Their discussion covered crucial topics such as green energy, electric vehicles, and advancements in the industrial sector. Schwab offered his best wishes for Maharashtra's sustained growth and development.

Following the meeting, CM Fadnavis announced that investment dialogues would commence the next day, highlighting the collaboration between Maharashtra and the WEF. He mentioned that his engagement with Schwab is part of a broader agenda during his visit to Davos, marking the continuation of interactions that began during Schwab's visit to Mumbai for Ganeshotsav.

The Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos, labeled Pavilion P73, is set for significant events and meetings over the following two days, aiming for the signing of major investment MoUs. Earlier, Fadnavis held talks with Frank Jurgen Richter of Horasys about organizing a global business conference in Mumbai and discussed making the city a hub for Horasys' headquarters, highlighting innovation and technology as key focal points.

