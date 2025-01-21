Maharashtra's Global Investment Drive: A 360-Degree Vision
Maharashtra is aggressively pursuing foreign investments across a range of sectors including manufacturing, technology, and clean energy. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, is engaging with global leaders to attract investments to the state, emphasizing a comprehensive 360-degree approach.
Maharashtra is making significant strides in attracting global investments, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Fadnavis outlined the state's 360-degree focus on key sectors including manufacturing, technology, data centers, healthcare, and clean energy.
The Chief Minister has a series of high-level meetings scheduled, aiming to draw substantial investments into Maharashtra. Alongside inaugurating the Maharashtra pavilion at the forum, Fadnavis is in discussions with major business leaders such as Cognizant's Ravi Kumar S and Maersk's Vincent Clerc on logistics, fintech, and more.
In his engagement with corporates like KPMG India, Fadnavis explored topics ranging from skilling and digitization to the clean India program. As Maharashtra positions itself as a hub for foreign universities and innovation, the focus is on transforming sectors and enhancing the state's economic landscape.
