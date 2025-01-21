Left Menu

Maharashtra's Global Investment Drive: A 360-Degree Vision

Maharashtra is aggressively pursuing foreign investments across a range of sectors including manufacturing, technology, and clean energy. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, is engaging with global leaders to attract investments to the state, emphasizing a comprehensive 360-degree approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:38 IST
Maharashtra's Global Investment Drive: A 360-Degree Vision
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Maharashtra is making significant strides in attracting global investments, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Fadnavis outlined the state's 360-degree focus on key sectors including manufacturing, technology, data centers, healthcare, and clean energy.

The Chief Minister has a series of high-level meetings scheduled, aiming to draw substantial investments into Maharashtra. Alongside inaugurating the Maharashtra pavilion at the forum, Fadnavis is in discussions with major business leaders such as Cognizant's Ravi Kumar S and Maersk's Vincent Clerc on logistics, fintech, and more.

In his engagement with corporates like KPMG India, Fadnavis explored topics ranging from skilling and digitization to the clean India program. As Maharashtra positions itself as a hub for foreign universities and innovation, the focus is on transforming sectors and enhancing the state's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025