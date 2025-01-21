Left Menu

EUME's Luggage Triumph: A Test of Durability at Tata Mumbai Marathon

EUME demonstrated the resilience of its luggage at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, highlighting durability and quality. Maanvi Parekh completed the marathon with a luggage bag, emphasizing EUME's commitment to long-lasting products. The feat aligns with EUME’s vision of combining style with functionality, as the brand expands its offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:48 IST
Maanvi Parekh running Tata Marathon with EUME luggage bag. Image Credit: ANI
On January 19, 2025, at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, EUME, known for its innovative luggage solutions, put its products to the test. Runner Maanvi Parekh completed the marathon in 2 hours and 15 minutes, notably with a luggage bag in tow, showcasing the brand's promise of durability and reliability.

Naina Parekh, Founder of EUME, highlighted the event as evidence of their commitment to quality: 'EUME's luggage bags are designed for enduring even the toughest conditions.' Recently, EUME expanded its collection with two new colors for the Cabin Pro and Classic ranges, combining style with functionality.

As a leader in the luggage industry, EUME continues to innovate, offering products that enhance travel experiences through a blend of fashion and practicality. The brand's demonstration at the marathon underscores its philosophy: 'EUME can go the distance with you.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

