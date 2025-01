Tamil Nadu: Pioneering Global Investment with Strategic Policies

Tamil Nadu's industries minister, TRB Rajaa, is making the case for the state as a prime global investment destination, using strategies informed by international best practices.

Attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Rajaa emphasized that investments in Tamil Nadu ultimately benefit India, as states present a united national image regardless of political party affiliations.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's strengths in sectors like automotive and textiles, Rajaa seeks to draw further global investment, while anticipating policies benefiting citizens in the upcoming Union Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)