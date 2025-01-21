India Pavilion Shines at Davos with Telangana's Promising Ventures

Left Menu

The India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos was inaugurated by key ministers, including Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Discussions centered around Telangana setting an example for India in various projects. The state aims to attract significant investments, building on last year's Rs 40,232 crore success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
The India Pavilion was officially inaugurated at the World Economic Forum in Davos by influential ministers. The high-profile event saw Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, and other key figures in attendance. They discussed Telangana's potential leadership in several pioneering projects across India.

Besides unveiling the Telangana Pavilion, ministers Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary pledged robust support for Telangana's initiatives, especially in skill development and food processing sectors. The collaborative spirit was highlighted at the inauguration ceremony.

Chief Minister Reddy, along with state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, is set to engage with top-tier CEOs and CII representatives to secure major investments. The state, which attracted Rs 40,232 crore in investments last year, remains optimistic about drawing significant financial backing again this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

