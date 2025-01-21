Left Menu

Stubborn Pay Growth Challenges UK Labor Market Dynamics

Despite softening indicators in the UK job market, pay growth remained robust in late 2024, suggesting continued inflationary pressures. This aligns with expectations for Bank of England interest rate cuts amid rising unemployment and slowed economic growth, reflecting mixed signals about the UK's economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:52 IST
Stubborn Pay Growth Challenges UK Labor Market Dynamics

Despite mounting signals of a cooling job market, British pay growth remained robust in the period leading up to November 2024. The data prompts questions about the trajectory of the Bank of England's interest rate decisions as they weigh inflationary pressures against broader economic indicators.

With private-sector pay experiencing a notable increase to 6.0% excluding bonuses, market expectations about a rate cut have not shifted notably. Analysts predict a reduction in the BoE's interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5%, with further cuts anticipated over the year.

In a contrasting development, surveys indicate a pessimistic outlook for employment following tax hikes for businesses. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.4%, and employer reports showed a significant drop in the number of employees. These mixed signals present a nuanced challenge for policymakers navigating the UK's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025