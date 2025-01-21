Muted Global Market Reactions to Trump's Inauguration

Global stock markets showed mixed responses on Tuesday following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. European indices, including France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100, saw minimal gains, while Germany's DAX remained unchanged. The US indices futures indicated potential upticks when markets reopen.

Analysts presented divided opinions on Trump's impact. Some speculated the new administration might bring optimism, while fears of tariff hikes could hinder investor sentiment. Trump's initial trade policy memo suggested no immediate tariff actions, alleviating some apprehension, although a broader trade policy overhaul is expected.

Asian markets experienced fluctuations, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rising due to Country Garden's share surge. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained modestly despite Fuji Media Holdings' struggles amid a scandal. In the commodities sphere, US crude and Brent crude prices dipped, while currency trading saw minimal changes.

