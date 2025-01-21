Left Menu

Muted Global Market Reactions to Trump's Inauguration

Global shares displayed mixed reactions following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. While some analysts predicted optimism, concerns about potential tariff increases linger. However, Trump's trade policy memo eased immediate fears. Asian markets showed varied performances, with notable movements in Hong Kong and Japan, amid energy and currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:53 IST
Muted Global Market Reactions to Trump's Inauguration
US President Donald Trump recieves letter from Joe Biden(Image/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Global stock markets showed mixed responses on Tuesday following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. European indices, including France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100, saw minimal gains, while Germany's DAX remained unchanged. The US indices futures indicated potential upticks when markets reopen.

Analysts presented divided opinions on Trump's impact. Some speculated the new administration might bring optimism, while fears of tariff hikes could hinder investor sentiment. Trump's initial trade policy memo suggested no immediate tariff actions, alleviating some apprehension, although a broader trade policy overhaul is expected.

Asian markets experienced fluctuations, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rising due to Country Garden's share surge. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained modestly despite Fuji Media Holdings' struggles amid a scandal. In the commodities sphere, US crude and Brent crude prices dipped, while currency trading saw minimal changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025