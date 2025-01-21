Left Menu

Ralson Tyres Enters Commercial Tyre Market in India

Ralson Tyres, a leading tyre manufacturer, has entered the commercial tyre segment in India, announcing a new range at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. With a facility in Indore, Ralson aims to meet growing demand, supported by global insights. The market is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:55 IST
Ralson Tyres, a major player in the tyre manufacturing industry, has announced its entry into the commercial tyre market in India. The company made this strategic move public at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, aiming to capitalize on the burgeoning demand within the sector.

With its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Indore, launched in 2023, Ralson Tyres is set to supply high-performance commercial tyres to the Indian market. The facility, which boasts a 60,000 MTPA capacity, also serves global markets across North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Industry experts forecast that the Indian commercial tyre market will experience a compound annual growth rate of 10% in the coming years. Ralson Tyres, renowned for its advanced bicycle and automotive tyres, sees this as a compelling opportunity to leverage its global expertise for domestic expansion.

