Navigating the Future: Suez Canal's New Expansion Set for Launch
The Suez Canal Authority is set to open a new 10-km extension near Egypt's Little Bitter Lake in the first quarter of this year. This expansion, led by Chairman Osama Rabie, will prompt the issuance of updated navigational maps by the navy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Suez Canal is set to unveil its latest expansion near Egypt's Little Bitter Lake by the first quarter of this year, according to Osama Rabie, chairman of the Canal Authority.
Rabie announced that the navy will issue revised navigational maps following the addition of the 10-km stretch to the historic canal. This expansion aims to enhance maritime traffic efficiency in one of the world's most crucial trade routes.
The 10-km extension reflects Egypt's continued efforts to boost its position as a pivotal player in global shipping and trade logistics, ensuring the canal's adaptation to ever-growing maritime demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
