Tur Dal Import Policy Extended Again: What's Next?

The Indian government has announced an extension to its ongoing policy allowing the free import of tur dal until March 31, 2026. This decision was made public through a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday.

The policy, initially introduced in May 2021, has undergone several extensions, a strategic move to ensure an unhindered supply of tur dal in the domestic market. Products categorized under the 'free category' face no import restrictions.

This extension reflects the government's ongoing commitment to stabilize dal prices and meet the growing domestic demand for this essential food staple.

(With inputs from agencies.)