Left Menu

Tur Dal Import Policy Extended Again: What's Next?

The Indian government has extended the free import policy for tur dal until March 31, 2026, following a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The policy, which began in May 2021, permits unrestricted import of tur dal, ensuring no curbs on its imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:14 IST
Tur Dal Import Policy Extended Again: What's Next?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced an extension to its ongoing policy allowing the free import of tur dal until March 31, 2026. This decision was made public through a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday.

The policy, initially introduced in May 2021, has undergone several extensions, a strategic move to ensure an unhindered supply of tur dal in the domestic market. Products categorized under the 'free category' face no import restrictions.

This extension reflects the government's ongoing commitment to stabilize dal prices and meet the growing domestic demand for this essential food staple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025