Unilever to Set Up Manufacturing Units in Telangana

Unilever plans to establish a palm oil manufacturing unit and a bottle caps production facility in Telangana's Kamareddy district. This development follows successful negotiations with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The move marks Unilever’s significant investment in Telangana, promising economic growth and job opportunities.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with (Photo/@TelanganaCMO). Image Credit: ANI
Unilever, a leading global FMCG company, is set to expand its presence in Telangana by establishing a palm oil manufacturing unit and a bottle caps production facility. This decision comes after successful negotiations led by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who met with Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher.

Alongside IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and the Telangana Rising delegation, CM Reddy highlighted the unique locational advantages of Telangana, suggesting that the land-locked state can serve as a gateway to other regions in India.

Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher confirmed the establishment of the new units, with the company recognizing Telangana's logistics benefits and a vast consumption-driven market. The state government has assured full support for these upcoming facilities, which are expected to bolster local manufacturing and sustainability efforts.

