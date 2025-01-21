EU Aims for Strategic Diplomacy in Trump-Era Trade Relations

The European Union is preparing to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid a trade conflict that could harm both sides and affect global economies. During the World Economic Forum, EU leaders highlighted the shift towards harsher global competition, necessitating updated trade rules for mutual benefit.

Trump's plans to address the U.S. trade deficit include tariffs and increased energy exports. European leaders advocate for collaboration to prevent a 'race to the bottom' and ensure sustained economic partnerships. Despite concerns, Germany's Chancellor Scholz remains optimistic about maintaining a strong U.S.-EU alliance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calls for increased European competitiveness and integration, with plans for the EU to strengthen strategic partnerships, including with India. She emphasized the importance of the Paris Climate agreement and the significant trade volume between the EU and U.S., reaffirming the EU's commitment to its principles and diplomacy in trade discussions.

