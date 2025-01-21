Air India Express Lifts Baggage Allowance for Middle East and Singapore Flights

In a move to enhance customer service, Air India Express announced on Tuesday that it has raised the baggage allowance for its passengers traveling to the Middle East and Singapore. The new checked-in luggage limit now stands at 30 kilograms, up from the previous 20 kilograms, marking a significant increase for passengers on these routes.

The airline has extended an additional complimentary checked-in baggage allowance of 10 kilograms specifically for families flying with infants, making travel more convenient. This upgraded offer applies to all international routes operated by Air India Express between India, the Middle East, and Singapore.

The airline currently operates 450 weekly flights connecting India to the Middle East and runs 26 flights per week to Singapore. With a fleet comprising 90 planes, Air India Express serves 36 domestic and 15 international destinations, facilitating more than 400 daily flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)