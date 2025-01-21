Left Menu

Air India Express Lifts Baggage Allowance for Middle East and Singapore Flights

Air India Express has increased baggage allowance from 20kg to 30kg for flights to the Middle East and Singapore. An additional 10kg is offered for families with infants. The airline operates 450 weekly flights to the Middle East and 26 to Singapore with a fleet of 90 planes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:01 IST
Air India Express Lifts Baggage Allowance for Middle East and Singapore Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance customer service, Air India Express announced on Tuesday that it has raised the baggage allowance for its passengers traveling to the Middle East and Singapore. The new checked-in luggage limit now stands at 30 kilograms, up from the previous 20 kilograms, marking a significant increase for passengers on these routes.

The airline has extended an additional complimentary checked-in baggage allowance of 10 kilograms specifically for families flying with infants, making travel more convenient. This upgraded offer applies to all international routes operated by Air India Express between India, the Middle East, and Singapore.

The airline currently operates 450 weekly flights connecting India to the Middle East and runs 26 flights per week to Singapore. With a fleet comprising 90 planes, Air India Express serves 36 domestic and 15 international destinations, facilitating more than 400 daily flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025