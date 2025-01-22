Left Menu

Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Accident Claims Four Lives Near Hampi

A tragic accident near Hampi resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three students, and injured ten others. The victims were on a pilgrimage when their vehicle overturned. Sindhanur police have registered a case and provided medical assistance to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 08:51 IST
  • India

A vehicular accident claimed four lives, including three students, during a pilgrimage trip to Hampi. The incident occurred early Wednesday near Araginamara Camp in Sindhanur, according to local police reports.

The victims were students from Mantralaya Sanskrit Pathashala who were travelling to offer prayers at Narahari Temple. Authorities identified the deceased as Aryavandan, 18, Sucheendra, 22, Abhilash, 20, and driver Shiva, 24.

Sindhanur police have registered a case concerning the accident. The injured were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

