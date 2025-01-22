Left Menu

Telangana's Davos Diaries: Pushing the Boundaries of Business

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promotes investment in electric vehicles, semiconductors, and infrastructure at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Highlighting promising business partnerships, an MoU with Skyroot for a rocket manufacturing facility worth Rs 500 crore was also signed, underscoring the state's industrial aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST
Telangana's Davos Diaries: Pushing the Boundaries of Business
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, has positioned his state as a prime investment hub. During the event, he underscored opportunities in sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure, asserting that 'Telangana means business.'

When questioned about concrete investment deals, Reddy remained tight-lipped, promising details post-visit. Earlier, he engaged in talks with Unilever executives to explore business prospects in Telangana. Accompanied by Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu Garu, they discussed potential collaborations for the global FMCG giant.

In addition, Reddy inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at the Promenade with Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary, who pledged extensive support for state initiatives in skill development and food processing. A significant MoU was also signed with Skyroot for an Rs 500 crore rocket manufacturing and testing facility in Telangana, signaling bold strides in private aerospace endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025