Telangana's Davos Diaries: Pushing the Boundaries of Business

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, has positioned his state as a prime investment hub. During the event, he underscored opportunities in sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure, asserting that 'Telangana means business.'

When questioned about concrete investment deals, Reddy remained tight-lipped, promising details post-visit. Earlier, he engaged in talks with Unilever executives to explore business prospects in Telangana. Accompanied by Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu Garu, they discussed potential collaborations for the global FMCG giant.

In addition, Reddy inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at the Promenade with Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary, who pledged extensive support for state initiatives in skill development and food processing. A significant MoU was also signed with Skyroot for an Rs 500 crore rocket manufacturing and testing facility in Telangana, signaling bold strides in private aerospace endeavors.

