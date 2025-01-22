Left Menu

Denta Water's IPO Makes Waves with Rapid Full Subscription

Denta Water and Infra Solutions' IPO quickly reached full subscription, generating strong interest from investors. The IPO included 75 lakh shares and raised over Rs 66 crore from anchors. Proceeds aim to cover working capital and general corporate expenses. Listings are planned on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:04 IST
Denta Water's IPO Makes Waves with Rapid Full Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions captured investors' interest, achieving full subscription just minutes after opening on Wednesday. According to NSE data, bids for 91,64,450 shares were recorded against an available 52.50 lakh shares by 10:46 AM.

The IPO saw robust demand across various investor categories, with Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) oversubscribing their portion by 2.6 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 2.38 times. Denta Water had earlier raised over Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO launch on Tuesday.

Priced between Rs 279-294 per share, the IPO will close on January 24. This fresh issue comprises 75 lakh equity shares worth Rs 220.5 crore, with Rs 150 crore designated for working capital. Founded in 2016, Denta Water is a notable entity in the water engineering EPC sector. Its shares will list on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025