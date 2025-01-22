Left Menu

Tata AutoComp Drives India's Automotive Innovation

Tata AutoComp highlighted its innovative advancements at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, focusing on localisation and future mobility solutions. Emphasizing electrification and sustainable practices, the company supports India's automotive growth, aligns with government initiatives, and extends its expertise beyond automotive to the railway sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:48 IST
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Tata AutoComp showcased its cutting-edge advancements in mobility solutions, emphasizing its contribution to India's self-reliance and technological leadership in the automotive sector.

The company unveiled a vision for future mobility, with a focus on electric vehicles, hybrid technologies, and localised components, highlighting its role in India's sustainable growth. Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated their stall, reinforcing Tata AutoComp's significance in the automotive industry.

Aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Tata AutoComp is achieving 100% localisation in critical components and expanding into the railway sector with contributions to the Vande Bharat initiative. This commitment underlines the company's leadership in fostering innovation across diverse mobility systems.

