Left Menu

HUL Navigates Urban Demand Slowdown with Small Pack Focus

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is witnessing subdued urban demand due to macroeconomic factors, leading to a shift towards smaller pack offerings. While rural growth is gradually recovering, the company anticipates prolonged urban moderation. HUL plans measured price hikes in response to ongoing commodity price volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:45 IST
HUL Navigates Urban Demand Slowdown with Small Pack Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is experiencing a distinct slowdown in urban demand, influenced by macroeconomic factors, and is observing a consumer shift towards smaller package sizes. The company's CEO, Rohit Jawa, highlighted during an earnings call that while rural areas show signs of gradual recovery, urban growth remains subdued.

Despite premiumisation trends, consumers are preferring smaller packs due to tighter household budgets. Jawa explained that this alteration in shopping behavior is not exclusive to HUL but is evident across the market. Although the trend is expected to be temporary, it continues to impact the sales dynamics.

The company has already initiated price hikes due to commodity price rises in areas like crude palm oil and tea. Executive Director Ritesh Tiwari mentioned measured future increases given the volatility, especially targeting tea and skin cleansing segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025