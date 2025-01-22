Left Menu

India Examines Trump’s 'America First' Policy Impact on Trade

India is analyzing the implications of former President Trump’s memorandum promoting the 'America First' trade policy, assessing its potential impact on bilateral trade relations with the U.S. Experts believe it could drive renewed trade deal discussions. India maintains cautious optimism while awaiting U.S. confirmation of trade officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, India is analyzing the potential implications of former President Donald Trump's 'America First' trade policy on its bilateral trade with the United States, its largest trading partner. Sources revealed this examination amidst recent developments in U.S. trade directives.

There is a cautiously positive outlook, as the White House has directed the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to explore negotiating bilateral or sector-specific trade agreements, offering opportunities for countries like India. Analysts suggest this could revive India-U.S. trade deal discussions that were previously shelved.

As India evaluates the memorandum, with its reading indicating no immediate concerns, focus remains on the confirmation of key U.S. trade officials. The ongoing assessment comes at a time when Trump has floated the idea of tariffs against the BRICS bloc, further impacting the broader geopolitical trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

